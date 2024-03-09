Jude Bellingham Jobe Bellingham GFXGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: The Bellingham brothers are something special! Sunderland star Jobe scores stunning long-range effort against Southampton as he promises to follow in Jude’s footsteps

Jobe BellinghamJude BellinghamSunderlandSouthampton vs SunderlandChampionshipReal MadridLaLiga

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham rifled in a stunning long-ranger against Southampton as he continues to promise to match the level of brother Jude.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sunderland went down 4-2 to Southampton
  • Jobe was a bright spark against the Saints
  • Scored from distance to stun the hosts

Editors' Picks