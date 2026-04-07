Video: Bayern toy with Real Madrid's nerves at the Bernabéu

Real Madrid tried to gradually get back into the game and created several clear-cut chances, most notably a one-on-one for Vinícius Júnior, who bizarrely squandered the opportunity to reduce the deficit, as well as a shot from Mbappé that Manuel Neuer brilliantly saved.

The German goalkeeper was one of the standout performers of the match, making crucial saves that kept his side in the lead, at a time when Los Blancos lacked the finishing touch despite a relative improvement in their performance.

In the 74th minute, the match came alive again after Kylian Mbappé scored a goal to reduce the deficit, capitalising on a perfect low cross from Alexander-Arnold, restoring hope for Real Madrid and setting the final minutes alight.

The Royal side came close to equalising on several occasions in the following moments, but haste and a poor final touch prevented them from doing so, whilst Bayern held on to their lead until the final whistle, leaving the door open for all possible scenarios in next week’s second leg in Munich.