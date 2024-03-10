VIDEO: Arda Guler has finally arrived at Real Madrid! Turkish wonderkid scores brilliant goal in Celta Vigo rout as he opens his account for La Liga leaders following injury nightmare
Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler finally opened his goalscoring account for Real Madrid with a brilliant run and finish against Celta Vigo.
- Guler scores first goal for Real Madrid
- Moved to Spanish capital last summer
- Becomes youngest Turkish scorer in La Liga