VIDEO: Antonio Rudiger is lethal! Real Madrid defender goes flying in on Kylian Mbappe with wild tackle as France star leaves him flat on his back with amazing dribble in training
Antonio Rudiger leapt into a wild tackle on Kylian Mbappe in training but was left flat on his back by the Real Madrid superstar.
- Real Madrid preparing for Champions League tie
- Mbappe produces amazing dribble
- Evades wild challenge from Rudiger