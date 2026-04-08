Al-Ahli Jeddah have taken another step back in the race for the Roshen Professional League title after falling into a 1–1 draw with Al-Fayha in Matchday 29 of the competition.

The draw lifted Al-Ahli to 66 points, temporarily second, one point clear of Al-Hilal and four adrift of leaders Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli’s goal came through Englishman Ivan Toney in the 36th minute, while Al-Fayha equalised in the 53rd minute. The result keeps the title race wide open: Al-Ahli now has 66 points, one clear of Al-Hilal and four behind Al-Nassr. With only a few rounds remaining, every slip could prove costly. For Al-Ahli, the draw highlighted both their attacking threat—underpinned by Toney’s sharp finishing—and their defensive vulnerability, as they failed to keep a clean sheet for the fourth consecutive match. Coach Mario Gomez will be concerned that his side could not turn dominance into three points, especially with key away fixtures looming. Al-Fayha, safely mid-table, showed discipline and patience, limiting Al-Ahli’s counter-attacking opportunities and punishing them on the break. Their 53rd-minute strike, born from a swift transition, underscored the value of resilience against higher-ranked opponents. The next round could be decisive. Al-Ahli must travel to Al-Taawon, while Al-Nassr hosts Al-Ettifaq. Al-Hilal, ever lurking, faces a winnable home test against Abha. Should Al-Ahli falter again, their title hopes could slip further out of reach.



