Al-Ahli Jeddah secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over their visitors Dhamk this Saturday evening, in a match played as part of Matchday 27 of the 2025–2026 Roshen Professional League, strengthening the team’s position in the race for the top spots in the table and confirming their technical superiority in front of their home fans.
With this victory, Al-Raqi raised their tally to 65 points, temporarily moving into second place in the Roshen League standings, one point ahead of Al-Hilal, ahead of ‘The Leader’s’ match against Al-Taawoun this evening in the same round.
Al-Ahli’s hat-trick against Damac was scored by Dhari Al-Anzi (4’), Ivan Toni (6’) and Matheus Gonçalves (56’).