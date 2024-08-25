Victor Osimhen NapoliGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Victor Osimhen's wild wage demands that threaten to derail Chelsea's bid to sign Napoli striker

V. OsimhenChelseaTransfersSSC NapoliSerie APremier League

Victor Osimhen's unrealistic wage demands might derail his move from Napoli to Chelsea this summer.

  • Osimhen's wage demands might derail Chelsea move
  • Chelsea looking to reduce their wage bill
  • PSG and Arsenal remain interested in the striker
