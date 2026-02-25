Victor Osimhen's value has 'doubled' since €75m Galatasaray deal as vice-president vows to lure Hakan Calhanoglu away from Inter after two failed attempts

The success of the Osimhen deal was built on the player's desire to escape a toxic situation in Naples. The striker recently revealed the depth of his frustration with the Partenopei, particularly after a controversial social media video posted by the club. The Nigerian international claimed that Napoli "treated me like a dog" during the final months of his tenure, which made his decision to move to Turkey much easier. Now settled in Istanbul, he has rediscovered the form that made him one of the most feared strikers in world football.

Negotiating such a high-profile transfer required navigating the notoriously difficult demands of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Kavukcu admitted that the deal tested the club's resolve and financial standing. "With the Napoli, the purchase of Osimhen was complicated, but it is normal when talking about such high figures: De Laurentiis had set the price and, when we came forward, he wanted to be sure that we would be able to pay all that money. Having succeeded is a source of great pride, because we have shown everyone the power of our club," he explained.