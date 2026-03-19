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'He couldn't make a better decision' - Spurs star told to seek summer exit after brutal criticism
Relegation fears and individual errors
Vicario’s struggle for form reflects Tottenham’s dire season, with the club currently sitting 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone. His recent 1-1 draw against Liverpool highlighted these issues when he conceded a free-kick, drawing stinging criticism from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. "He is a free-kick specialist, but I tell you what, Tottenham don't have a goalkeeping specialist," Carragher remarked. "That's awful, absolutely shocking from the goalkeeper. The reason why the other fella [Antonin Kinsky] played in midweek is because he's not good enough... Tottenham have got huge problems in goal."
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The lure of the Champions League finalists
Despite Tottenham’s recent struggles, Pagliuca insists that the goalkeeper's reputation remains intact. However, the lure of a club competing at the very highest level of European football might be too strong to ignore for the Italian, who moved to North London from Empoli in the summer of 2023. Speaking to Calciomercato, the legendary shot-stopper highlighted the prestige of the Italian giants as a major factor in any decision.
Pagliuca said: "He couldn’t make a better decision. If a team that’s just reached the Champions League final calls you, how can you say no? Now he’s had a bad season, he hasn’t performed as well as in his first year, but we’ve seen that the whole team has had problems, they changed coaches, then he was replaced in the Champions League, and whoever took his place has been disastrous."
Analysing the Italian's profile
While Vicario has faced criticism for his recent form in England — having conceded 62 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season— Pagliuca believes his fundamental traits make him an ideal "transfer opportunity" for Inter. This comes at a time when La Gazzetta dello Sport recently identified Vicario as a leading candidate to succeed Michele Di Gregorio at Juventus. Despite the scrutiny, the veteran analyst noted that while there is room for improvement, the 29-year-old remains one of the premier talents in the Italian goalkeeping pool.
“Vicario is definitely one of the best Italian goalkeepers around," Pagliuca explained. "He’s not a top player yet, but I think if he were to actually arrive, it would be a choice that goes beyond his nationality. Vicario will be chosen for his profile and that’s it. And it really seems like a transfer opportunity. Vicario is very good between the posts. His weakness is his inability to come off the line.”
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Timing is key for Tottenham exit
From a strategic perspective, the upcoming summer window represents a logical time for Tottenham to consider a sale. Vicario is contracted until 2028, but with his value potentially peaking before his final years, Spurs may look to capitalise on the significant interest currently brewing in Italy.
Pagliuca also reflected on the goalkeeper's journey so far, noting: "He played in the world’s top league, at a club that a few years ago was aiming to win the Premier League. Last year he won the Europa League, even though this year they’re almost at risk of relegation." For both the player and the club, a fresh start in Milan could be the most beneficial outcome for all parties involved.
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