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Jurgen Klopp's frustrating start continues as dominant Germany are held by resolute Greece
Dominant Germany fail to capitalise on chances
Germany completely controlled the tempo from the very first whistle at the Toumba Stadium. The visitors dictated play, eventually recording 70.1% possession and registering 21 attempts on goal compared to just five from their hosts.
However, despite their overwhelming superiority on the ball and constant pressure in the final third, Germany struggled to test Konstantinos Tzolakis consistently. The Greek goalkeeper was forced into four crucial saves throughout the evening, ensuring his team remained firmly in the contest against a highly rated, yet misfiring, opposition.
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VAR intervenes to deny Burkardt goal
The most significant talking point of the match arrived just past the half-hour mark when Jonathan Burkardt thought he had broken the deadlock. The forward found the back of the net in the 32nd minute, sparking celebrations among the travelling supporters.
However, the joy was incredibly short-lived as referee Clement Turpin paused proceedings for a VAR review. Replays clearly spotted a handball by Tom Bischof in the build-up, leaving the match officials with no choice but to overturn the decision, keeping the scoreline delicately poised at 0-0 heading into the break.
Klopp endures difficult start to national tenure
The frustrating stalemate leaves Klopp with just one victory in his first four matches since taking charge of the national team at the start of the Nations League campaign. After opening his tenure with a hard-fought draw against the Netherlands, Germany suffered a shock defeat to Greece before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over Serbia.
Despite fielding an attacking lineup aimed at securing consecutive wins, Klopp watched his side completely dominate proceedings but ultimately lack the clinical cutting edge required to break down a deeply entrenched Greek defence.
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Group A2 battle goes down to the wire
Following this result, Greece sit second in Group A2 on eight points, trailing the Netherlands only on goal difference, while Germany remain third with five points and Serbia sit bottom on zero. During the next international break, both Germany and Greece will face the Netherlands and Serbia in two decisive fixtures that will ultimately determine who reaches the Nations League knockout stages.
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