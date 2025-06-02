This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cruz Azul v Whitecaps - Final: Concacaf Champions Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Vancouver Whitecaps thrashed 5–0 by Cruz Azul in Champions Cup Final

CONCACAF Champions CupCruz Azul vs Vancouver WhitecapsCruz AzulVancouver Whitecaps

Sepúlveda, Rivero, Faravelli, and Bogusz scored for La Máquina in a dominant display.

  • Cruz Azul won their first international title since 2014
  • The club qualifies for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2025 Intercontinental Cup
  • Vancouver missed the chance to become the first Canadian team to win the Champions Cup
