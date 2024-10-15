Christen Press Angel City 2024IMGAN
Jacob Schneider

USWNT legend Christen Press scores first goal back from injury on 100th NWSL appearance for Angel City

NWSLC. PressAngel City FCUSAWomen's footballNorth Carolina Courage vs Angel City FCNorth Carolina Courage

Press scored her first professional goal in 854 days on her 100th NWSL appearance

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Christen Press makes 100th NWSL appearance
  • Scores first goal in over two years
  • Full-circle moment for USWNT forward
Article continues below