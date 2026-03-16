USWNT star Catarina Macario to leave Chelsea in 'largest deal' in women’s football history to join San Diego Wave

According to Sportico and The Athletic, Macario is set to become the face of a new era in the NWSL after agreeing to a record-breaking contract with the San Diego Wave. The forward will reportedly earn nearly $8 million in fully guaranteed money over the next five seasons, a figure believed to be the largest total value in the history of women’s professional football. The historic deal, which runs through the 2030 season, includes a lucrative signing bonus and further performance-related incentives. The move was facilitated by the league's High-Impact Player Rule, allowing teams to spend up to $1m over the standard salary cap to recruit global stars.