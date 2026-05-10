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USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey wins WSL with Man City, Lindsey Heaps lifts Coupe de France with OL Lyonnes

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Sam Coffey lifted the WSL trophy with Manchester City, Lindsey Heaps scored as OL Lyonnes won the Coupe de France, and Emily Fox helped Arsenal cruise past Aston Villa.

Sam Coffey did not have to wait long to make the right kind of history in England. The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder joined Manchester City in January, and just a few months later, she was part of the squad that lifted the Women’s Super League trophy - City’s first league title in more than a decade.

For years, the WSL had belonged to Chelsea, winners of six straight titles. But this season finally belonged to City, with Arsenal’s midweek slip against Brighton sealing the crown and giving Coffey a major trophy early in her European move.

City were back in the headlines again Sunday, beating Chelsea 3-2 in the FA Women’s Cup semifinal, though Coffey was not involved, and neither was Chelsea defender Naomi Girma. Alyssa Thompson did start for the Blues, though.

Coffey was not the only USWNT player celebrating silverware. In France, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes lifted the Coupe de France with OL Lyonnes after a 4-1 win over PSG, with Heaps scoring in the victory to cap a standout weekend for Americans abroad.

Elsewhere across Europe, Emily Fox and Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-0, bouncing back from their midweek disappointment with a proper result in league play.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT’s top players performed in Europe over the weekend.

  • Sam Coffey Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Coffey makes quick history at Man City

    After arriving from the Portland Thorns in January, Coffey had to work her way into Manchester City’s setup. She played more of a reserve role in some of her earlier matches, but has since grown into a bigger one, starting seven of her 10 appearances to date.

    She played the full 90 minutes in City’s dramatic 1-0 win over Liverpool on May 3, a result that helped put the eventual champions on the brink of the title. It was another sign of how quickly Coffey has become part of the picture for a City side that finally ended Chelsea’s long run at the top of the WSL.

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  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Fox remains Arsenal’s steady force

    It was an otherwise frustrating week for Arsenal, whose midweek result helped hand Manchester City the WSL title. But the Gunners responded well on Saturday, shutting out Aston Villa in a dominant 3-0 win.

    Outside back Emily Fox played a critical role in the result, helping keep Villa off the scoreboard while still contributing like her usual self up the wing. Fox continues to be one of the most consistent Americans abroad, with a steady starting role, strong defensive work, and the kind of engine that lets her impact both sides of the ball.

  • London City Lionesses v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Alyssa Thompson in a bit of a scoring slump

    The FA Women’s Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Manchester City could have been a fun battle between USWNT stars, with Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma at Chelsea and Coffey at City. Instead, it was a little more limited from an American perspective.

    Thompson started for Chelsea, while Girma and Coffey were not involved. And although Thompson had moments, it was ultimately City’s comeback that defined the match. Chelsea led 2-0 late before City stormed back to stun the Blues and keep their own cup run alive.

    For Thompson, it was another quieter outing in what has become a bit of a scoring slump. That is a total 180 from the start of her season with Chelsea, when she could not stop scoring. Luckily for Thompson and Chelsea, there is still plenty of attacking power in the squad, but Sunday was one of those matches where City found the late answers instead.


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  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2023-24Getty Images

    Heaps and Yohannes lift Coupe de France

    Heaps has had an outstanding career across the pond, playing for PSG first before spending time in the NWSL and then returning to France with Lyon. With a midseason move to Denver Summit in the NWSL ahead, she has made sure to leave her mark while still with OL Lyonnes.

    On Sunday, Heaps showed out, scoring OL’s final goal in a 4-1 win over PSG to help secure the club’s 10th Coupe de France title. She finished in the 75th minute, putting the final touch on a dominant performance and another piece of silverware for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

    Heaps earned the start, as did fellow USWNT midfielder Lily Yohannes. When Yohannes and Heaps are in the midfield together, the chemistry is obvious and effective. They play in a one-two-touch style that keeps OL’s tempo flowing, and on Sunday, it helped carry the club to another major trophy.