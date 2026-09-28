USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson fires Chelsea past Emily Fox and Arsenal as Sam Coffey makes first WSL start for Man City

The USWNT’s October friendlies against world No. 1 Spain are approaching, and several Americans in Europe made their mark for their clubs this week. Alyssa Thompson delivered the standout moment Sunday, pouncing on a rebound to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Emily Fox and Arsenal.

Sam Coffey made her first WSL start of the season in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Charlton, while Phallon Tullis-Joyce helped Manchester United claim its first league victory. In the Champions League, Lily Yohannes supplied a clever backheel assist as OL Lyonnes beat Servette 8-0.

GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines in the latest USWNT Abroad.