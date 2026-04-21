USMNT World Cup opener ticket sales reportedly lag behind other matches

Same venue. Same event. Vastly different ticket sales numbers.

The United States Men's National Team, apparently, just is not the same draw as their counterparts set to play in the FIFA World Cup.

Sales figures for the USMNT’s 2026 opener against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles are well behind several other matches at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. That is according to a document released to event organizers and other factors contributing to less-than-anticipated demand, The Athletic reports.

Dated April 10, the document listed 40,934 tickets sold for the United States’ opening match. Compare that with the 50,661 tickets purchased for the Iran vs. New Zealand game three days later at SoFi Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 69,650. While the early numbers do not include hospitality packages and other tickets that were not sold to the general public, they still might not be the best sign for interest in the USMNT on their own soil.