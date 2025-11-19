‘No regular players’ - Sebastian Berhalter and Alex Freeman shine as Mauricio Pochettino emphatically shows the USMNT is bigger than any single name: Winners and losers from the win over Uruguay

TAMPA, Fla. - Mauricio Pochettino's press conference wasn't indicative of a 5-1 win. There was no celebration and, in truth, no joy. It was, in a word, feisty, as the U.S. manager laid down a marker for players, media, and fans. It was, in that sense, a challenge for everyone to recognize that the U.S. Men's National Team is a squad, not a select group of individuals.

Pochettino fought back against the idea of "regulars". Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tim Weah, among others, weren't here, for sure, but, on Tuesday, it was the USMNT that beat Uruguay. Regardless of who wears the shirt, who's in the team, or who scores the goals, it's the USMNT. Nothing changes.

"I don't want to be negative, but I hate that: 'no regular players'," Pochettino said. "What this means is that the USA is playing, the national team. We have to stop with that mindset. Every time that we make our decision and pick our starting XI, the U.S. Men's National Team is playing. I think after one year, you need to really know me and that I hate to talk this way. It's disrespectful. I think we need to give credit to all of the guys who were involved today."

That message, quite clearly, resonates. After making nine changes following the win over Paraguay, Pochettino's USMNT came to play. They scored four first-half goals and one in the second to stun an overmatched Uruguay, outplaying them at every turn. It was, in a word, relentless.

Over the last few months, Pochettino hasn't built an XI; he's built a pool. Every player in that pool, quite clearly, believes they have a chance at the World Cup. On Tuesday, that belief helped create the USMNT's best result of the Pochettino era, one that allowed them to close the year on a high.

"This is his first year and a half, and knowing how he built this roster, he's had this team here to be intense and be able to compete," Alex Freeman said after the match. "It feels good for all of us to have that connection. We know that, every game, every part of it is going to be intense. I feel like we're all building connections, and we're going to build right into the next games and then the World Cup.

"Knowing we've had these outcomes lately, we've [gone unbeaten] in five games against top 40 teams, so that shows we're a team that's hard to beat. No matter what competition we go against, we're hard to beat."

That's the big takeaway from Tuesday: the USMNT, as a whole, has become tough to play against and, with the World Cup looming, there's plenty for Pochettino and his staff to be happy about.

"That's the main thing that we've been focused on, is [building] that DNA, and that grit, that hard-working mentality, because that's us, that's us as a country, and that's us as a team," Diego Luna told Turner Sports.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Raymond James Stadium...