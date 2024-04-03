'Always see you bro' - USMNT star Weston McKennie talks up telepathic understanding with Juventus team-mate Dusan Vlahovic after registering 10th assist of 2023-24 campaign
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has joked about his telepathic connection with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic after notching another assist.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Juve beat Lazio 2-0 in Coppa Italia
- McKennie sets up Vlahovic for 10th assist of season
- Jokes about telepathic connection