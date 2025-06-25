USMNT Transfers: PSV's Malik Tillman linked to Bayer Leverkusen, Johnny Cardoso's deal with Atletico Madrid nearing, and a Matt Turner move to Lyon suddenly in jeopardy

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

With most European summer transfer windows opening next week, the buildup to several major moves is accelerating, including for players on the U.S. men’s national team.

There are moves that have been speculated for weeks inching toward the finish line, such as Johnny Cardoso's long-awaited move to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. And then there are deals that have seemingly emerged out of nowhere, such as Malik Tillman being linked with Bayer Leverkusen.

And other moves hang in the balance, such as Matt Turner's reported transfter to Lyon - especially as the seven-time Ligue 1 champions have been shockingly relegated to Ligue 2.

The most exciting part? There's more to come. The window opens July 1, and several World Cup hopefuls are looking for moves to boost their chances of making Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster for the 2026 tournament being held in North America.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.