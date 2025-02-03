USMNT transfer grades: From PSV's Ricardo Pepi and Dortmund's Gio Reyna to Holstein Kiel's John Tolkin and Austin FC's Brandon Vazquez, which Americans got it right?

GOAL grades every USMNT player who moved during the winter transfer window and, just as important, those who stayed

And ... exhale. The transfer window is closed. The bulk of the business is concluded, and there was no shortage of transfer speculation, and some important consummation, involving current and future U.S. men's national team stars. For most USMNT players, the January window was just as much about the transfers that didn't happen as the ones that did.

For the majority of the month, discussion centered around the likes of Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna. Ultimately, none were on the move. Pepi got a new deal to stay at PSV despite massive offers. Robinson continues to, and will continue to, light up the Premier League with Fulham, as he pursues assist records. Reyna, meanwhile, is nowhere near as comfortable as those two, as he now faces another fight - and, surprise, surprise - another new coach at Borussia Dortmund.

Still, there were some key transfers. Several MLS youngsters made big moves, whether to Europe or across MLS, while some USMNT rising stars relocated overseas. The pressure of the 2026 World Cup is clearly starting to hit players' shoulders and, with that in mind, every transfer decision is vital. The right move could make all the difference. The wrong one can, too.

What should we make of some of the big swings USMNT stars took this winter? What about the players who made leaps within MLS or to Europe? And what about those who stayed, opting to turn down opportunities to leave their current clubs to fight for a place?

GOAL answers those questions, grades every USMNT player who moved this winter and - just as important - those didn't.