Jacob Schneider

'Improving every day' - USMNT star Tim Weah relishes starting opportunity for Juventus against AC Milan

USMNT star Tim Weah relished his start against AC Milan Saturday for Juventus, a club where his father earned legendary status.

  • Milan and Juventus draw 0-0
  • Pulisic & Weah start for each side
  • Tim's father George won Ballon d'Or for Rossoneri
