Siddhant Lazar

'He’s been not convincing...it's disheartening' - Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez criticizes Mexico's Santiago Gimenez for mirroring AC Milan's disappointing form

The former USMNT striker has delivered a scathing critic of the Gimenez's time at Milan, suggesting his form has mirrored the Rossoneri

  • Gomez highlighted how Gimenez's promising career built to big things
  • Drew parallels between Gimenez’s struggles and Milan's underperformance
  • Expressed disappointment at seeing Gimenez's development stall
