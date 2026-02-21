USMNT star Tyler Adams makes Bournemouth return after months with knee injury

Adams made his return earlier than expected from a meniscus injury sustained in mid-December. Original prognoses suggested that the American could face at least three months out, and was in question for the U.S.'s friendlies at the end of March. However, he was shuttled into the Cherries' starting XI on Saturday for a tricky away game at West Ham. He was named to the bench but did not feature in last week's game with Everton.