USMNT star Christian Pulisic breaks silence on split from pro golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton
'I only look at her in the most positive way'
Pulisic has broken his silence regarding the end of his relationship with professional golfer Melton. The pair, whose relationship was a central focus of a 2024 Paramount+ docuseries, reportedly separated earlier this year. Despite the split, the USMNT forward spoke of his former partner with significant warmth, acknowledging the positive influence she had on his life during their time together.
"I only look at her in the most positive way," Pulisic remarked in an interview with Time. "She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way. She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that."
Work-life balance
Pulisic leads a remarkably quiet life in Italy. Living near the AC Milan training ground to ensure a short commute, the 27-year-old admits that his laser focus on football often comes at a personal cost. His devotion to the game is so intense that he famously "parties like a monk", a lifestyle choice aimed at maintaining his elite performance levels in Serie A.
The former Chelsea star opened up about the gruelling tug-of-war between his career and his personal life. "I have a very specific way of thinking about performance," Pulisic admitted. "I’ve always wanted to be closer to the training ground, because that’s my work, and that’s what I do every single day. It’s helped me in a lot of ways. It has also made me miserable at times."
- Getty Images Sport
Help from his father
Pulisic’s father, Mark, has been instrumental in helping his son manage the isolation that often shadows a professional athlete. At Mark's insistence, Pulisic chose a residence near a golf course in Milan to ensure he had a recreational outlet. Mark is acutely aware of the mental toll the game takes behind the scenes.
“People think it’s easy to be a pro athlete, and it’s a great life,” Mark added to Time. “Believe me, there are tremendous benefits financially, and being in the spotlight. But when you close that door at night and you’re alone, you miss things, you miss family. You can really bring yourself down to terrible states. We just had to make sure we helped manage that.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Pulisic has three more games to play this season for Milan, against Atalanta, Genoa and Cagliari, as they chase a runners' up finish in Serie A. He will then switch his focus to preparing for the 2026 World Cup, with the USMNT set to face Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in the group stage.