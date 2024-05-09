Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson told he’ll have ‘plenty of suitors’ in summer transfer window despite Premier League flop at Leeds & plenty of bench duty during Union Berlin loan

Brenden AaronsonUSAPremier LeagueTransfersJesse MarschLeedsUnion BerlinBundesligaChampionship

Brenden Aaronson will have “plenty of suitors”, says Jesse Marsch, despite the USMNT star flopping at Leeds and struggling with Union Berlin.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Midfielder suffered relegation at Elland Road
  • Has spent the current campaign in Germany
  • Expected to see another move put in place
Article continues below

Editors' Picks