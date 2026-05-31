USMNT player ratings vs Senegal: Christian Pulisic dominates in return to form as Americans impress in World Cup tune-up

CHARLOTTE -- The old saying is to start as you mean to go on. The U.S. Men's National Team started well against Senegal on Sunday and, despite what the scoreline says, they never really looked back. In this game, the first real moment of the World Cup, the U.S. got the start they needed, one that will allow them to go on to the next one with their heads held a little bit higher.

After suffering two losses to two heavyweights, Belgium and Portugal, in March, the USMNT took it to the defending AFCON champions, Senegal, in a 3-2 win. That scoreline is, in some ways, misleading. The U.S. had multiple goals ruled out due to close offside calls, and on another day, based on the way the game was played, this one could have been lopsided.

It started quickly. Just seven minutes in, Christian Pulisic combined with Ricardo Pepi before teeing up Sergino Dest for the opening. Pulisic then got one of his own in the 20th, quieting any narratives surrounding his now-ended goal drought. From there, the U.S. largely controlled the play, save for one moment of Sadio Mane danger that allowed Senegal to make the score 2-1 just before halftime.

After the half, the U.S. made wholesale changes, swapping in 10 new faces. It looked largely the same, albeit with more moments of USMNT defensive shakiness. Miles Robinson's giveaway to Mane allowed Senegal to get their second, but the USMNT onslaught really went into overdrive from there. It somehow only ended up in one goal, scored by Balogun, but the U.S. found the back of the net multiple times while also smashing the post, too.

Ultimately, it was a heck of a performance, but not a perfect one. There were defensive mistakes that certainly need cleaning up, and some attacking moments that will need to be just a little bit more crisp when the real games start. Sunday was a reason for optimism, though, which is exactly what this team needed to kickstart the summer slate.

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