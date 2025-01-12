Matt Turner Crystal Palace 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT No. 1 goalkeeper Matt Turner gets second start of season at Crystal Palace in FA Cup victory over Stockport

USAM. TurnerCrystal PalaceC. RichardsM. PochettinoCrystal Palace vs Stockport CountyStockport CountyFA Cup

Turner and defender USMNT Chris Richards both played 90 minutes as Palace advanced in the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Crystal Palace defeat Stockport County 1-0 in FA Cup
  • Matt Turner and Chris Richards start
  • USMNT goalkeeper earns just second appearance for Palace
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱