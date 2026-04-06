Getty
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie bags crucial goal as Juventus pick up steam in Champions League hunt with 2-0 win
- AFP
Bagging another important goal
McKennie's goal came at a crucial juncture. Juve were leading Genoa 1-0 thanks to Bremer's fourth-minute strike, but looked rather unsteady against relegation-threatened Genoa. And then he changed things. McKennie started the play and finished it, feeding Conceicao before darting into the box, receiving the return pass, and firing into the bottom corner.
It proved to be enough on the day as Juve closed out an otherwise comfortable 2-0 win.
More than just score
McKennie offered more than just an important goal. The USMNT midfielder made an impact with and without the ball. By the end of it all, he had created one chance and tallied three shots. He also won all of his headers, made five recoveries, and wasn't dribbled past once.
- Getty Images Sport
'McKennie plus 10 players'
McKennie's impressive season hasn't gone unnoticed by the USMNT. After failing to establish himself under Mauricio Pochettino in the manager's early days at the helm, McKennie has become a crucial piece for the Argentine manager. Pochettino described Juve as "McKennie plus 10 others" in a pre-March friendlies press conference - and handed him a key role in the following game against Belgium.
- AFP
More to come?
Juve's season now enters a crucial juncture. With seven games remaining, they are a point outside of the top four, trailing Cesc Fabregas' Como for the final spot that will earn a Champions League spot. Their next game is a tricky trip to New Balance Arena to face Atalanta, who are also in the top four hunt.