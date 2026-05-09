USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna scores first Borussia Monchengladbach goal in loss to Augsburg

With his side down 2-0, Reyna was inserted into the match in the 58th minute as Gladbach looked for a spark. The visitors ended up surrendering a third goal in the 72nd minute, but Gladbach did pull one back in stoppage time via Reyna, who found the back of the net for the first time this season.

After coralling a ball over the top, Gladbach captain Rocco Reitz was able to slide a pass over to Reyna, who placed his shot right into the back of the net to ensure Augsburg wouldn't finish the day with a clean sheet. The goal was Reyna's first on the club level since scoring in January 2025 for Borussia Dortmund.

In addition to Reyna, USMNT defender Joe Scally played all 90 minutes for Gladbach, earning a yellow card. Noahkai Banks, meanwhile, remained on the bench for Augsburg.