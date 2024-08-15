Big name, big-game experience, bigger hope: What Mauricio Pochettino brings to the USMNT

A new U.S. coach is reportedly on the way, and he'll look to restore faith and optimism ahead of World Cup 2026

U.S. Soccer reportedly have their man, and, boy, did they get a good one. It took more than a month after the firing of Gregg Berhalter, but it was seemingly worth the wait: Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the next U.S. men's national team manager.

That's a huge deal for American men's soccer, which has found its new figurehead. The former Chelsea, Tottenham and PSG boss is set to become the USMNT's leader as this program heads into its most important tournament: the 2026 World Cup, hosted in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Ahead of that World Cup, U.S. Soccer needed to make a splash. The pressure was firmly on the federation to ensure that this hire delivers against expectations and sets the course for a flagship U.S. soccer programs for years to come. There was zero margin for error.

Pochettino has a connection to US Soccer, as he previously worked alongside current sporting director, Matt Crocker, who was running the Southampton's academy during the coach's time there. When he outlined his criteria for replacing Berhalter last month, Crocker said, "Whether they're from the U.S. or elsewhere, they've got to fit the profile, which is a serial winning coach."

To succeed in 2026, the federation needed to make a big move, and that's exactly what they did by selecting Pochettino. He's a proven commodity in Europe, even if he doesn't yet have any international experience as a coach. With several stints at the highest levels of European soccer, Pochettino might be the most high-profile hiring in American soccer history (although Jurgen Klinsmann might have something to say about that).

But what does Pochettino bring to the table? How is he different than his predecessors? What can he do to get this team ready for 2026? GOAL takes a look