‘It is the most important camp’ - USMNT players know nothing is guaranteed in the race for World Cup spots as March friendlies raises stakes

ATLANTA -- Before the U.S. Men’s National Team even met up in Atlanta, head coach Mauricio Pochettino had a message: this isn’t over.

Players might be in camp. They might be in photoshoots, doing interviews, talking World Cup. That doesn’t mean they’re going.

And for those not here? Keep going. This isn’t over.

"What I can tell the players who didn't reach the roster, it's not that they won't have a possibility to be on the final roster," he said shortly after his final roster for March camp was announced. "The players that today are on the roster, they cannot think that they will be on the final roster."

The message has been heard loud and clear. In the days leading up to the team's friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, the USMNT's players are clearly on their toes. They all know the stakes, and they all know the weight that comes with this particular camp. This is a moment that allows a player to play themselves right into a World Cup spot. It's also a moment that allows them to play their way right out of one, too.

That thought, of course, is intimidating. There's a sense of excitement that comes with it, of course, but also a sense of nerves. That's why this camp is such a good preview of the World Cup.

"You talk about the pressure, the amount of emotions that people are going through right now," midfielder Cristian Roldan said following training. "It's obviously everybody's dream to go to a World Cup, so it created a competitive field. It created a competitive team of players that are eager to go out there and show what they're capable of."

Pochettino has previously said that, in his eyes, the World Cup begins in March. Players will feel that way as well. The stakes have been raised for two key friendlies that feel like anything but.