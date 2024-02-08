USMNT star Kellyn Acosta set to join Xherdan Shaqiri at Chicago Fire as MLS side's exciting transfer window continues

Aditya Gokhale
The Chicago Fire are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta as a free agent.

  • Kellyn Acosta set to join FC Dallas
  • Made it to two back-to-back MLS Cup finals
  • Was also linked to two European clubs

