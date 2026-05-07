USMNT star Johnny Cardoso suffers ankle sprain as World Cup hopes take hit

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has repeatedly experimented with his midfield, but Cardoso, when fit, has been a regular for the Argentine manager. He would seem to be a lock for the squad this summer and an important piece in central midfield alongside captain Tyler Adams.

Yet the U.S. do have depth at his position. Tanner Tessmann, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan have all impressed under Pochettino. It could also be an opportunity for the versatile Yunus Musah to make a case for a place in the team.