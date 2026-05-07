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Tom Hindle

USMNT star Johnny Cardoso suffers ankle sprain as World Cup hopes take hit

J. Cardoso
Atletico Madrid
USA
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World Cup

USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso could face an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury, Atletico Madrid said Monday. The Spanish club announced he sustained a "high-grade sprain" but did not provide a timeline for his return. The U.S. will announce their World Cup squad in late May, with their opener following two weeks later.

  • A World Cup under threat

    Atletico offered little clear information in a brief post on X to announce Cardoso's knock.

    However, the typical recovery time for a high ankle sprain is several weeks. With the U.S. scheduled to face Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 13, Cardoso's tournament hopes are certainly under threat.

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  • Losing a starting midfielder?

    Manager Mauricio Pochettino has repeatedly experimented with his midfield, but Cardoso, when fit, has been a regular for the Argentine manager. He would seem to be a lock for the squad this summer and an important piece in central midfield alongside captain Tyler Adams.

    Yet the U.S. do have depth at his position. Tanner Tessmann, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan have all impressed under Pochettino. It could also be an opportunity for the versatile Yunus Musah to make a case for a place in the team.

  • A poor end to an impressive season

    Cardoso has impressed at Atleti after earning a big-money move from Real Betis last season. The New Jersey native has made 30 appearances in all competitions and proved to be a solid midfield piece for Diego Simeone's rugged side. He has cemented a starting spot in recent months and seems primed to continue playing a major role for the team going forward.

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  • Mauricio Pochettino(C)Getty Images

    USMNT otherwise staying healthy

    Cardoso's knock is a blow for a U.S. side that has otherwise used the last few months to return to full fitness. Antonee Robinson, after struggling with knee and muscle injuries, is now playing regularly for Fulham.

    Meanwhile, Sergino Dest made his long-anticipated return for PSV last week after a couple of months out with a hamstring issue. Pochettino will hope he can pick from a mostly fit squad ahead of a home World Cup.

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