USMNT January camp: Is 'Camp Cupcake' really benefitting anyone anymore?

The annual gathering has lost its luster in recent years, with there legitimate questions over whether it helps Gregg Berhalter at all

Even compared to past iterations, the 2024 edition of the U.S. men's national team's January camp was one that was criticized from all corners. It's always been known as 'Camp Cupcake' by some, but even by old standards, this year's squad was more baked good than ever.

It was a roster that featured 17 uncapped players, many of whom won't make any sort of real impact on the international game. As per usual, the team's biggest stars, players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna, were left in Europe to handle club business. This time around, though, even the team's most-used MLS-based stars, players like Jesus Ferreira, Walker Zimmerman and Jordan Morris, were left out too.

So, that brings us to the big question: in 2024, when nearly all of the USMNT's biggest stars are playing overseas, what's the point of the January camp? And having just suffered through a drab 1-0 loss to Slovenia in this year's edition, what can we learn from the one that just wrapped up?