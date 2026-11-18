The last time the USMNT played in Cincinnati, U.S. Soccer announced Mauricio Pochettino as its new head coach. A little more than two years later, the team was back at TQL Stadium for his farewell. Twenty-five minutes in, Christian Pulisic was in the air with his back to goal.

Pulisic had started the move himself, carrying the ball down the left before playing it inside to Julian Hall. Hall found Weston McKennie, who floated a cross back toward Pulisic. He twisted in the air and sent his bicycle kick in off the post. The crowd got to its feet.

Just before halftime, McKennie spotted Hall breaking behind Haiti’s back line and dropped the ball into his path. Hall took it in stride and finished with the outside of his boot. He was 16 when Pochettino got the job. He’s 18 now, with five goals in six senior appearances.

The U.S. won 2-0 to reach March’s Concacaf Nations League semifinals 8-0 on aggregate. Pochettino heads to Manchester United after one last win shaped by two players who were already central to the team when he arrived, and a teenager who’s making a case to lead the line for whoever comes next.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from TQL Stadium...