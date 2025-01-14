FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-KIEL-DORTMUNDAFP
Alex Labidou

WATCH: USMNT's Gio Reyna scores on a rocket blast, but Dortmund's late rally falls short against Holstein Kiel

USABorussia DortmundHolstein Kiel vs Borussia DortmundHolstein KielBundesligaG. Reyna

The American was brought on late and had an immediate impact, but Holstein holds on in 4-2 surprise win

  • Reyna scores an absolute stunner
  • Helped bring Dortmund within 3-2
  • Holstein scores dagger in the final seconds
