'Wouldn't let them back into Italy!' - USMNT and Juventus stars duo Weston McKennie & Tim Weah blasted for insulting Italian food

Juventus midfielders Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah have found themselves in the middle of an unexpected storm, not over tactics or match performance, but because of their outspoken views on Italian cuisine. In a recent episode of Juventus Talk With Us, the American pair candidly discussed their experiences with food in Italy since moving to Turin, sparking nationwide backlash.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below American duo under fire

Criticised local cuisine for a lack of variety

Former Italian players hit back at them Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱