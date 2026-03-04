Jay DeMerit is impossible to pin down. After all, he has never wanted to stop moving. His journey to the top of soccer wasn’t linear. It certainly wasn’t predictable, either.
At various points, DeMerit could have quit. Maybe he even should have. The Wisconsin native had nearly a dozen jobs out of football before he truly made it in the game. To him, soccer is a story of triumph, sure. But it’s also one of struggle. He is a self-dubbed renegade who had to battle his way into a professional career.
If that sounds old school, that’s because it is. DeMerits don’t exist anymore. Players are identified young, come up through the ranks of a professional club, and go about their career in a formulaic way. The best ones go all the way to the top.
DeMerit didn’t do any of that. Or at least, he didn't take the traditional route. And when he retired, his life was equally unpredictable. He dabbled in music. He thought about coaching. He spent a lot of time in the outdoors and posting about it all on an immensely entertaining Instagram account. Now, he’s launching an app that focuses on core behaviors to build out social networks.
None of this really makes full sense.
But perhaps it also does. DeMerit was always a scrapper. Yes, on the pitch, he was a hard-nosed center back who captained various teams. And off it, he has become a post-football renaissance man who has never settled down into one thing. He is, in effect, American soccer’s most captivating character.
“I said I'd rather be busy than bored. That's one of my sayings in life, and it's true. And so I stay busy,” DeMerit said.