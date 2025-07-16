USMNT Captain Rankings: Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Tim Ream among contenders to wear the armband at the 2026 World Cup - but what about Christian Pulisic?

Less than a year out from the World Cup, there's no permanent captain for the USMNT - which players are in the running?

Ultimately, the position of captain in soccer is largely ceremonial. Many competitions have rules that say only a captain can speak directly with the referee, but that's - how shall we say - loosely enforced. The player with the armband is more of a figurehead, the one who has been designated as a leader and motivator for the team.

In total, nine players who have featured under Mauricio Pochettino have had the honor of captaining the U.S. men's national team at some point in their careers. Five players have worn it since Pochettino arrived in last fall. At the moment, the USMNT has leaders, several of whom stepped up at the Gold Cup this summer.

But less than a year out from the World Cup, there's no confirmed permanent captain.

There are reasons for that. It's generally hard to rely on just one player to wear that armband on the international level, where rosters can be inconsistent are often pieced together for each window. The armband is also passed around, handed to various players as a reward for their service and leadership. Next summer, though, there will likely be one USMNT player given that honor for the biggest tournament of all.

Who will it be?

GOAL looks at the five key contenders to wear the armband for the Pochettino's side next summer.