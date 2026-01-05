'Untenable at any level' - Man Utd fans make their true feelings on Ruben Amorim abundantly clear as beleaguered Portuguese tactician is brutally sacked in wake of outburst against Red Devils board

The speed of the decision was the first talking point, with the club moving quickly to cut ties before the dust had settled on the weekend's drama. @Flashscorecom highlighted the rapid turnaround between the manager's press conference comments regarding his contract stability and the sacking.

"Those '18 months' turned into about 18 hours," the account posted.

For many supporters, the departure was a cause for celebration rather than commiseration. The feeling among the faithful was that the coach had talked a good game without delivering results. User @Aaron_Magook was scathing in their assessment of the manager's communication skills versus his coaching ability.

"The best monday in the history of Mondays," the fan wrote. "He can go and start a tedtalk show on YouTube since all he knows is how to talk well."

The statistical record of the outgoing boss was a major stick used to beat him with. @TheFergusonWay wrote: "Good luck, but having 15 wins in 47 PL games with a 31.9% win rate is untenable at any level."

This sentiment was backed up by a brutal breakdown of the tenure provided by user @flowzki, who listed the lowlights of a disastrous spell.

"So Ruben Amorim will end his tenure with: More losses than wins; Never had back-to-back clean sheets; Only won back-to-back games once; 31% win rate; Lost a European final to Spurs; Lost to Grimsby; Finished 16th," they posted. "NUMEROUS embarrassing results. WE MUST SUFFER."

However, not everyone believed the sacking was purely down to footballing reasons. @MinaFootball expressed cynicism regarding the timing, suggesting that the board only acted because their own egos were bruised, rather than because of the poor results against lower-league opposition like Grimsby or the Europa League final defeat.

"If INEOS sack Amorim for his media outburst I will laugh," the account noted. "Not the UEL final, not Grimsby, not the poor results, but a media outburst which looks bad on them will be the straw that broke the camels back. Lol."

The reaction wasn't limited to United fans. Rival supporters also weighed in, with @MogoiRon engaging in the schadenfreude typical of Premier League rivalries.

"Amorim sacked....such a sad day for us rival fans," the user joked.

Finally, the financial implications of the public meltdown were noted by @Davey_J_, who theorised that the manager engineered the exit to secure a payout while inadvertently helping the club reset.

"Amorim played a blinder there, stitched United up one last time for the payout!" the fan wrote. "Bad news for the rest of the league though, chance of them getting their shit together now."