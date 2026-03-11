Unexpected turn in contract negotiations: BVB achieves breakthrough with star player

The central midfielder will receive a significantly improved salary and is set to become one of BVB's top earners, it was reported.

"We are very pleased that we will continue our journey together with Felix. He identifies completely with Borussia Dortmund and is a key component of our strategic squad planning," said sporting director Lars Ricken: "His contract extension is a sign of continuity and underlines our conviction that we will be successful together in the coming years."

However, the situation has not been so clear-cut in recent weeks: there have been increasing reports that numerous top Premier League clubs have shown interest in the 25-year-old. Specifically mentioned were his former club Manchester City, for whom he played in the youth team, and Manchester United.

Bild also reported that Nmecha was flirting with the idea of leaving Borussia Dortmund next summer and that the Premier League was his desired destination.