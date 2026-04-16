'Unclear vision' - Chelsea Supporters’ Trust blasts 'inconsistent' BlueCo ownership regime in open letter

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has voiced significant concerns regarding the direction of the club under the BlueCo ownership group, which is led by American businessman Todd Boehly. In a lengthy open letter published on Thursday, the CST highlighted a growing disconnect between the hierarchy and the fanbase, citing issues ranging from ticket pricing to a general lack of transparent engagement. The group questioned why supporters should continue to show faith "in a strategy that has involved extraordinary disruption and expenditure."

The letter serves as a precursor to planned protests at Stamford Bridge ahead of Saturday’s high-profile clash against Manchester United. According to the CST, the frustrations of the match-going fans have reached a tipping point, as they feel the club's traditional identity is being sacrificed for an experimental multi-club model that has yet to yield tangible stability or success.



