U.S. businessman John Textor reveals plan to buy English club despite missing out on Everton deal as Lyon owner looks to cash in on his Crystal Palace stake
U.S. businessman John Textor is not giving up on his dream to buy majority shares in an English club as he looks to divest his Crystal Palace stake.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Textor wants to own an English club
- Had previously tried to buy Everton
- Remains open to takeover a Championship club as well