Two goals & a controversial penalty! USMNT star Brenden Aaronson left ‘devastated’ after eventful appearance for Leeds in dramatic defeat at Newcastle

Aaronson, who faced plenty of uncomfortable questions regarding his present role and long-term future early in the 2025-26 campaign, has plenty to be positive about at the moment. He has, however, been unable to prevent Leeds from allowing five points to slip through their grasp across their last two Premier League fixtures.

He told the club’s official media team following a gut-wrenching defeat at Newcastle: “I am devastated. That is football at the end of the day, and of course I am mad at myself, but I think we could have done better defending on a couple of occasions.

“I think we are in a little bit of a situation where when we score, we are kind of giving up a goal not too long after, so I think we need to change that and we will look at that.

“We are all upset. We know that we let this slip away a little bit but you always have to take the positives. To come here and to go up three times in a row and almost tie and win the game shows how good this team is. We need to just keep going from here.

“We need to not let this bring us down. We have an FA Cup game at the weekend and then right back into the league at home.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!