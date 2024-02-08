Trinity Rodman really is a superstar in the making! USWNT phenom named as EA FC 24's first member of 'Future Stars' promo in Ultimate Team game mode

Jacob Schneider
Trinity Rodman USWNTGetty Images
Trinity RodmanUSAWomen's football

USWNT phenom Trinity Rodman has been named as the first member of EA FC 24's Future Stars promo in their Ultimate Team game mode.

  • USWNT star Rodman named in EA FC promo
  • Labeled as a Future Star
  • Ultimate Team mode releases squad on Friday

