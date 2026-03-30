Tresoldi is the centre of attention in the transfer market among… international players (and others): contacts with Argentina, thus overtaking Italy and Germany

So far, he has always played for Germany’s youth teams – from the Under-19s to his current role as first-choice striker for the Under-21s – but according to reports in the German newspaper *Bild*, the Argentine Football Association has made preliminary contact with the player and his family with a view to trying to naturalise him. Argentina, therefore, could beat Italy to the punch, as it has done in the past with other young players holding dual nationality; and in Germany, some are turning up their noses at Nagelsmann’s desire to rely on the national team’s established players without having yet given Tresoldi a chance.



