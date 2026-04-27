AFP
'We love him!' - Trabzonspor president makes Andre Onana transfer plea after Man Utd loanee's penalty heroics in Turkish Cup
Onana the hero in Turkish Cup shootout
The Cameroonian shot-stopper enjoyed his finest moment since moving to Turkey, producing a goalkeeping masterclass to guide Trabzonspor into the Turkish Cup semi-finals. Faced with a high-stakes penalty shootout against Samsunspor, Onana stepped up to save three out of the four penalties he faced, securing a 3-1 shootout victory for his side.
The performance was a throwback to the elite form that originally convinced Manchester United to sanction a big-money move for the former Inter star. Having faced significant criticism at Old Trafford before his temporary exit, Onana has found a new lease of life in the Super Lig, where he is now chasing silverware and a potential Champions League qualification spot.
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President Dogan makes transfer stance clear
In the wake of Onana’s heroics, the Trabzonspor president did not hide his admiration for the 30-year-old. Speaking to reporters, as cited by NTV Spor, the club chief expressed a strong desire to turn the loan deal into a permanent arrangement, though he acknowledged that several factors remain up in the air regarding a summer transfer.
“Onana already has a clear career path,” Dogan said. “We love him. As I’ve said before, he has a specific plan for his career. If the conditions are right, we want him to stay. The final decision will be Onana’s.” While the Turkish side is enamoured with the goalkeeper, previous reports suggested they have struggled to meet United’s high asking price as the Red Devils look to maximise their return.
Uncertain future at Old Trafford
Despite his resurgence in Turkey, Onana’s path back to Manchester United looks increasingly blocked with reports suggesting that United have no plans to reintegrate Onana into the first-team squad this summer. The hierarchy at Old Trafford has moved in a different direction, fully backing Belgian stopper Senne Lammens as the long-term number one after a string of impressive displays in the Premier League.
With Lammens firmly established as the starter, and Onana still commanding a hefty £120,000-a-week wage, the United board is reportedly eager to offload the Cameroonian to trim the wage bill. While Onana is said to be keen on fighting for his place, the club's desire to push forward with a younger, more cost-effective goalkeeping department makes a permanent exit the most likely outcome for all parties involved.
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Silverware on the horizon for Trabzonspor
Onana now has the opportunity to end his season on a massive high with domestic honours. Trabzonspor sit third in the Turkish Super Lig and are still mathematically in the hunt for the title, trailing leaders Galatasaray by nine points. However, the Turkish Cup remains the most realistic route to trophy success, with a semi-final clash against Genclerbirligi now scheduled.
Whether he remains in Turkey or seeks a move elsewhere - with Besiktas and clubs in Saudi Arabia also linked - Onana is certainly rebuilding his reputation. For United, his improved form is a welcome development that could help them recoup a significant portion of the £47m they paid just a few years ago.