Goal.com
Live
Atletico de Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Tottenham: what next? Here are the favourites to take over the managerial role following Tudor’s departure

Tottenham
Transfers
I. Tudor
R. De Zerbi
S. Dyche

All the possible scenarios for the Spurs' managerial position in the near future.

The news is now official: Igor Tudor is leaving Tottenham following an announcement made directly by the English club, which confirmed that the parties have parted ways by mutual consent. Since his arrival, the Croatian manager – having been released from his contract with Juventus – has failed to live up to expectations, securing just one point (against Liverpool) in the Premier League and failing to turn around the fortunes of the Spurs, who remain fully embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation to the Championship, sitting just one point clear of the third-bottom spot.

But now, who will the English side turn to in order to avoid the abyss of relegation to the English second tier?

  • THE PRESS RELEASE

    Here is the statement from Tottenham: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed that head coach Igor Tudor will leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also stepped down from their respective roles as goalkeeping coach and fitness coach. We would like to thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their dedication over the past six weeks, during which they have worked tirelessly.

    We would also like to express our sympathy to Igor following the recent bereavement he has suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. We will provide updates on the appointment of a new manager in due course.”

    • Advertisement

  • THE FIRST IDEAS

    So, who will be his replacement?

    The race to find Tottenham’s new manager before the end of the international break has officially begun. Roberto De Zerbi had been mentioned in the past, but the current favourite appears to be Sean Dyche, who has already been sacked this season by Nottingham Forest – another side involved in the relegation battle – and who recently beat the Spurs themselves in the league.

  • DYCHE IS THE FAVOURITE; DE ZERBI DOESN'T WANT TO JOIN THE RACE

    But why would Sean Dyche be the one to take over? The former Forest manager is open to a short-term contract and stepping in mid-season. This is a solution that Roberto De Zerbi appears to have rejected, preferring to wait and see how the season pans out before deciding whether to sit down with the Spurs board to discuss a return to the Premier League next year.

    The former Marseille manager prefers to continue waiting for the right project, avoiding the prospect of taking over mid-season in a particularly precarious situation such as that facing Tottenham, who must do everything in their power to avoid relegation and a drop to the Championship.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT