Tottenham v Atlético Madrid LIVE: the starting line-ups

A week on, the teams still in contention in the Champions League face off again, this time with the home and away fixtures reversed. Following yesterday’s matches, the action resumes today with four more fixtures: Barcelona v Newcastle kicked off the European fixtures on Wednesday, and among the matches scheduled for 9pm is the London clash between Tottenham and Atlético Madrid. Simeone’s side have one foot in the quarter-finals, having won the first leg 5-2 – with Kinsky the villain of the piece – and now must defend their lead. On the other side are Igor Tudor’s Tottenham, who drew with Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League but whose position remains precarious.



