Tottenham Supporters' Trust issues Igor Tudor successor warning after 'a season of bad calls'

The Tottenham Supporters' Trust have wasted no time in making their feelings known, reflecting the growing frustration among the Spurs faithful. In a pointed statement released on social media, they delivered a surgical message to the board regarding the current crisis. The statement read: "With thanks to Igor and his team for their efforts, and wishing him and his family time to come to terms with their loss. In a season of bad calls, let’s hope we now see a wise choice for the remainder of the campaign. Someone who understands the club and is up to the task in front of them: retaining our Premier League status. Someone we can all be proud of and who can bring some much needed success and enjoyment to our long suffering fanbase."











